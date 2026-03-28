GOP Rep. Bacon: Things Like Body Cameras, Not Wearing Masks ‘Make Sense’ for ICE, CBP

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said that things like “body cameras, wearing your IDs, not wearing masks,” “make sense” for ICE and CBP.

Bacon said, “I would say that there was overreach done by Border Patrol and ICE. I have a couple incidences in Omaha where people were in Omaha legally with legal work permits and were detained and were in the process of being deported, until we intervened. And so, we do need to rein in ICE and Border Patrol. I think they — we have new leadership. I’ve got to keep stressing this, the secretary has been fired. The main proponents of the overreach have been removed. I think Director Homan, for example, is doing a much more sound, balanced policy.”

He continued, “So, I think this is doable for the greatest country in the world to realize, yes, there’s been overreach, but we’ve got to know that there [are] bad people here, too, that we’ve got to take care of. And I just think there’s some commonsense middle ground with our Democratic colleagues that should be able to open this up and get past this, body cameras, wearing your IDs, not wearing masks, things like this. They make sense.”

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