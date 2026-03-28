Maher: ‘I Don’t Want’ Any of the Six California Gubernatorial Candidates Who Were Invited to Debate

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher quipped that California gubernatorial candidates Republicans Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Democrats Tom Steyer, Rep. Eric Swalwell, former Rep. Katie Porter, and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan are all “different types of people I don’t want.”

During his “New Rules” segment at the end of the show, Maher said, “New Rule: Woke ain’t dead. Here in California this week they canceled the governor’s debate because some people were outraged that the top six candidates were all white, even though this is what the people voted for, and the people are 62% minority. If their opinion was Xavier Becerra is f*cking awesome, we’d know.”

He added, “And, for the record, just because the top six candidates are all white, it doesn’t mean there’s no diversity. I see all different types of people I don’t want.”

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