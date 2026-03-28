Maher: People Aren’t Losing Benefits Due to Iran War, My Taxes Never Seem to Actually Help People

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that people aren’t going without money from the government due to Operation Epic Fury, and the taxes he pays never seem to actually get to people.

Maher said, “I think, whether they’re fighting this war or not, I think the same amount of people — money would be going to the people. I don’t think it affects it at all. And I think the first job of government, the reason why governments became into existence, is defense. And if a country like Iran was about to get a nuclear weapon, I don’t mind spending that kind of money.”

Maher added that he thinks the government could have found money to pay TSA agents weeks ago, but everything just becomes a hostage situation, and, earlier in the segment, Maher said, “I don’t understand how there can be so much wealth, and I pay so much in taxes, and it doesn’t seem to get to the people. Like, I don’t even mind doing it, over half, always, way over half, and yet, I never read about the homeless getting better, anything getting better, at least not in a city like this.”

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