Maher: There’s Groupthink or Fear of Dissent Among Dems on Iran

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that both parties fall behind their party’s one view to an extent and he thinks there is a falling in line around “one viewpoint” on Iran among Democrats, and expressed skepticism that Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is the only Democrat who actually thinks differently on the issue, and everyone else, “miraculously, came to the exact same conclusion” on Iran.

While Maher was speaking with Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Slotkin said that many Republicans just go along and agree with whatever President Donald Trump does, Maher responded, “I agree, I’m just saying it’s curious to me, both parties do it to a degree. I feel like there was one viewpoint that came out after he started this war with Iran. There’s one guy, John Fetterman, who I can think of who has dissented from the Democratic Party line. Is that really the case? That, really, there’s only one person in the whole party who thinks different? You all, miraculously, came to the exact same conclusion about Iran?”

Later, during the online “Overtime” segment, Maher said that Trump’s handling of Operation Epic Fury hasn’t been entirely right.

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