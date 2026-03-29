Lankford: U.S. Is Winning in Iran But ‘Still Work to Be Done’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said the United States had “won or is winning” the military conflict with Iran.

Kristen Welker said, “I want to start off by talking about the war with Iran. Senator, President Trump continues to insist that the United States is winning. Take a listen to a little bit of what he had to say this week.”

Trump said, “Let me end with one. You know, you never like to say ‘too early’, you won…We won. We won the bet in the first hour. It was over. I think we won. The wind knocked out the Navy, the Air Force. We’ve knocked out their anti-aircraft. We have knocked out everything. This war has been won.”

Welker said, “Senator Lankford, do you agree with President Trump that the United States has, in fact, won the war?”

Lankford said, “We are winning or will win, there is no question about that. The major features of this was to be able to stop their production of ballistic missiles, a one way attack, drones to be able to take out their capability to attack Americans and our allies in the region, to be able to stop their nuclear program development, to be able to halt that, and then to be able to try to take down their navy so that they can’t endlessly shut down the Strait of Hormuz over and over again. Obviously, there is still work to be done. It’s not over by any means. But if you want to talk about the military objectives, just about every one of those objectives have been hit and have been hit early. ”

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