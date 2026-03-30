Rand Paul: ’50-50′ Chance of a 2028 Presidential Run

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of “CBS Sunday Morning,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) put the odds of him running for president at 50% in 2028.

The Kentucky U.S. Senator ran as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

CBS correspondent Robert Costa said, “There was recently a headline in the Washington Examiner, Rand Paul sounds like he’s running for president.”

Paul said, “Yeah, I don’t know yet. So, maybe they know something I don’t know. We’re thinking about it and I would say 50-50. We’ll make a decision after the election, but I’m not going to do it just to do it. It would be one, because we need to have a free market wing, we need to have a free trade wing in the party who’s not eager for war and tries to, at least, explore diplomacy as an option to war.”

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