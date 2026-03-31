Booker: We Want ICE Not Funded Until There Are Reforms, ‘If at All’

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that, in the battle over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats have pushed to “keep ICE out of our airports, and don’t fund this reckless agency until there’s real, massive reforms, if at all, because the way they’re doing immigration enforcement right now is dangerous.”

Booker said, “[N]ow the president says he’s going to pay TSA, which we are starting to see happen. Why didn’t he just do this months ago? It’s what Democrats have been asking, pay TSA, keep ICE out of our airports, and don’t fund this reckless agency until there’s real, massive reforms, if at all, because the way they’re doing immigration enforcement right now is dangerous. They’re hurting Americans, detaining Americans, and we’ve seen killing them.”

He added that the deal Democrats were pressing for was “not one more dollar goes to ICE until you step forward and do reforms. So, we’ve gotten that deal. The pressure is still on. ICE is still not getting funded. And what we are going to do is continue that fight. … And we need to stand up and stand together until changes are made.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett