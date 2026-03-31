‘Code Red’ Author Wynton Hall: There Is an Inherent Bias Toward the Left ‘Baked In’ AI

During an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield Tonight,” Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, said that artificial intelligence has an inherent bias toward the left “baked in.”

Host Grant Stinchfield said, “So we know you’ve got this book out getting a lot of publicity. What is your biggest fear when it comes to. I was wondering if there wasn’t any one thing out of the book that you could say, ‘Hey, this is what we really need to be worried about?’”

Hall said, “Yeah, I think it’s really the fact that people still think it’s just a tool. It is a tool, but it’s also political power. And increasingly it’s going to be the power to be able to indoctrinate or educate our children.”

Stinchfield said, “I keep hearing that there is this inherent bias inside many of these AI models.”

He asked, “How bad is the bias?”

Hall said, “It’s actually the opening chapter of Code Red. And what I did was I spent two years going through, every study, every white paper, every peer-reviewed academic journal article. And one of the most staggering findings is that even the left leaning academia concedes that there is an inherent bias toward the left politically and large language models LLMs. And so it’s based on the training data, which is mostly made up of things like Wikipedia, which leans left, Reddit, which leans left, something called the Common Crawl, which is a public data set. And then a lot of the academic literature as well. So it’s baked in the bias. And so one of the things we’ve got to do for parents and grandparents and educators is really help to keep those critical thinking skills sharp.So young people don’t think they’re getting, neutral information because they’re not.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN