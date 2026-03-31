Van Jones: Trump Doesn’t Belong at the Supreme Court

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” political commentator Van Jones said President Donald Trump did not belong at the oral arguments in the Supreme Court birthright citizenship case.

Jones said, “First of all, Donald Trump is doing the wrong thing at the wrong time in the wrong place for the wrong reason, as usual. The President of the United States has no business being in the Supreme Court. We have a separation of powers for a reason. It’s not just unprecedented, it’s unwise, it’s unbecoming, and it’s unfair for someone who appointed people to the bench to be sitting there mad dogging them, trying to get his way. This is a terrible idea. It’s a terrible argument.”

He added, “You know, my children were born here in the United States. Two of them, their mom is from Mexico, they are American citizens. Period, point blank, end of story. And the fact that the President of the United States wants to step on people’s rights, step on people’s dignity, and tell people that they don’t belong here. These kids belong here when they’re born here. And he does not belong at the Supreme Court.”

Network senior legal analyst Elie Honig said, “So I think Van is going to come out on the right side of the law here.”

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