Charlamagne Tha God threw a racial epithet at black U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarance Thomas, calling the jurist a “coon” on Wednesday’s broadcast of The Daily Show.

The podcaster and radio shock jock frequently hosts the Daily Show’s “In My Opinion” segment, where he speaks on current events and culture. During his bit this week, he played a video of Delaware Democrat Senator Chris Coons. After playing the clip, the radio host, whose real name is Leonard McKelvey, used the senator’s name as a cudgel against Justice Thomas.

“Mr. Coons’ is actually my nickname for Clarence Thomas,” the racist McKelvey said.

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In the clip, Sen. Coons was fearmongering about Trump trying to claim a third term in office. In response, Charlamagne claimed that Trump’s jokes about a third term aren’t just trolling or joshing but serious.

“Nope. Jokes about abusing power don’t hit as hard when you’re actually abusing power, okay? It’s like breaking out a whoopee cushion after you already shit your pants in the middle of a meeting. Nobody’s in the mood to laugh, okay?” Charlamagne spat out.

Even if Trump is kind of joking, he’s doing it in a way that’s becoming real. Like, you ever do a fun little bit for so long that it becomes a genuine part of your personality? Like, I would jokingly end every conversation with my 17-year-old daughter like, “Byeeee!” And now it’s the only way I can hang up the phone. Like, that’s essentially what’s happening to Trump, except worse because he can’t seem to say “Byeeee” to the job.

This is not the first time that Thomas has been called a race traitor on The Daily Show.

Only last month, Daily Show guest host Josh Johnson called Thomas an “Uncle Tom,” according to Newsbusters.

Johnson unleashed his own racial epithet on April 30 in response the the SCOTUS ruling that paved the way for states to stop allowing racially gerrymandered congressional districts.

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