Dem Rep. Auchincloss: ‘American Public Should Discount Everything This President Says Tonight’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said, “The American public should discount everything this president says tonight.”

Host Abby Phillip said, “I want to pivot to Iran, because that’s going to be the big topic tonight when President Trump addresses the nation. He is expected to reaffirm his intent to end this war within the next three weeks. Meanwhile, Iran is denying that it has offered a ceasefire, which is what President Trump had claimed earlier today. So we’re taking all of this into consideration. I mean, can Americans put any faith in the timeline that President Trump is laying out without assurances or confirmations that there really are direct talks happening between the United States and Iran?”

Auchincloss said, “No. The American public should discount everything this president says tonight. One, because he lies. He lies on average five to eight times every single day for the last decade, and he’ll lie again tonight. And two, because he doesn’t actually know his own strategy. His administration is discordant upon what the actual endgame is here. Four different administration officials have given four different answers in the last 48 hours about whether the uranium is or is not in play, about whether the Strait of Hormuz is an objective or not, about to what degree we have already degraded the Iranian military.”

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