GOP Rep. Mast: We Can Reopen Strait by Achieving Other Goals in Iran

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) said that the Strait of Hormuz has to be opened and can’t be controlled by Iran and said that if the U.S. achieves its goal of destroying “of destroying every single piece of Iranian military hardware, the drones, the navy, the air force, the ballistic missiles, everything that can reach out and touch us,” we’ll also get the Strait open.

Mast said, “[I]f the United States accomplishes its mission of destroying every single piece of Iranian military hardware, the drones, the navy, the air force, the ballistic missiles, everything that can reach out and touch us, as has been our goal, then we have, essentially, controlled the Straits in the way that we decided from the onset that we wanted to control this.”

He added, “There’s a direct correlation between how much ordinance we drop on Iran and how much more they want to have a conversation. That’s just common sense.” And stated that Iran lies, including about negotiations.

Mast concluded that the Strait has to be opened and “we can get to that point with weapons, with violence, or we can get to that point with conversation. The more we use weapons and violence, the more they want to have that conversation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett