Hakeem Jeffries: Trump, GOP ‘Unleashing Chaos and Extremism on the American People’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump and Republicans have been ‘unleashing chaos and extremism on the American people and on the world.”

Jeffries said, “Republicans have gotten us into a reckless war of choice with no plan, no objectives, and no clear exit strategy. The war clearly has not made us safer, but it has made life more expensive in this country. And it needs to end. Now, the American people have, as you’ve pointed out, Melissa, have expressed themselves from the very beginning of this conflict because our view in totality is that billions of dollars of being wasted right now to drop bombs in the Middle East but the same group of extremists, Donald Trump and Republicans in the House, in the Senate, won’t even spend a dime to make life more affordable for the American people. In fact, we know what the war is doing. It’s increasing costs. Gas prices are skyrocketing through the roof, and it’s hurting everyday Americans all across the country.”

When asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Jeffries said, “That’s a challenge Donald Trump, of course, has created, had no clear strategy or preparation done to deal with this eventuality. And that’s part of the problem of how this president and Republicans have conducted themselves from the very beginning, sort of just unleashing chaos and extremism on the American people and on the world.”

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