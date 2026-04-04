MS NOW’s Velshi: We’re Waiting for Iran, ‘Who We Don’t Typically Trust’, to Corroborate U.S. Statements

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” guest host Ali Velshi said that we’ve “gotten ourselves into a situation where we’re waiting [for] confirmation from the Iranians, who we don’t typically trust on this information anyway, to try and corroborate what the Americans are telling us” because we’re not sure whether to believe the Pentagon or president.

Velshi said, “[O]ne may have degraded Iran’s capabilities — anti-aircraft capabilities to some degree, and something can always get through and the Iranians might get lucky. But it’s hard to know, right?”

He continued, “It’s — we’re in a weird situation where we’re not sure when the Pentagon tells us something, whether to believe it. We’re not sure when the president of the United States tells us something, whether to believe it. We’ve gotten ourselves into a situation where we’re waiting [for] confirmation from the Iranians, who we don’t typically trust on this information anyway, to try and corroborate what the Americans are telling us.”

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