McCormick: Trump Has Taken Leadership to ‘Systematically Eliminate’ Iran Threat to America’s Allies, People

During this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) applauded President Donald Trump for the U.S. military’s progress in what he described as “systemically” eliminating the threat Iran posed to Americans and our allies.

“What does it tell you about where we are with the capabilities of Iran’s missile launching, their air defenses, the fact that they do still have some tools in their belt?” host Shannon Bream asked.

McCormick replied, “Well, I think you really have to step back. Five presidents have essentially said that we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon and that Iran building up its capabilities in the region has to be checked. And this president has taken leadership to systematically eliminate this threat to America’s allies, to the American people. No country has more blood on its hands than Iran. And I think we’ve made enormous progress by any measure at the military objectives the president has laid out, which was destroy the missiles, the drones, the interceptors, the Navy, and the manufacturing capacity and ensure that Iran doesn’t have a path to a nuclear weapon. Clearly, there’s more work to do.”

“But by any measure, if on the first day when President Trump at 2:30 in the morning announced his military objectives, we would say it’s been an extraordinary success, and we also have eliminated three layers of Iranian leadership,” he continued. “But clearly, there’s more work to do. And just imagine a scenario where the president hadn’t made the decision to intervene, and Iran would have had three more years of building its ballistic missile capability and building its nuclear program. That missile that was lobbed 2,500 miles into Diego Garcia could very easily have had a nuclear warhead on it. So, this was never going to be easy. This is a very sophisticated military. It’s a very well-established military that’s had decades to build its capability. But we’ve made unprecedented progress, and I think we’re much closer to the end than the beginning of this conflict, but there’s still more work to do.”

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