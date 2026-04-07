GOP Rep. Perry: People ‘Absolutely Disgusted with the America Last, America-Hating Democratic Party’

Monday on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) voiced his disdain for Democrats and their rhetoric regarding the U.S. military strikes against Iran.

“Congressman, it’s always a pleasure to see you again,” FBN host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “Thanks for joining us tonight. What’s your reaction to this Obama’s aide saying, you know, Iran is winning because of its propaganda on the internet?”

Perry replied, “Unfortunately, it’s unsurprising to me, as usual, instead of look in this world of they can’t stand anything Trump at all, they will even side with a terrorist Islamist regime that beheads its own people, shoot some in the street at the at the rate of tens of thousands. That’s who they will side with. Instead of blaming the terrorist regime that took over in 1979 for all these problems that not only we have had, but the world has had, it is just their form and fashion that they have to blame President Trump or anybody associated with President Trump. They just simply can’t help themselves, and if it means disparaging America, well so be it.”

“And that’s why, quite honestly, the Democratic Party has sunk so low in the polls, and I can say that the American people aren’t really thrilled generally, sometimes with the Republican Party, we’re not producing enough for them, like we can’t seem to get the SAVE America Act through the Republican-led Senate, but they are absolutely disgusted with the America last, America-hating Democratic Party,” he added. “They just can’t take it, and this is why.”

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