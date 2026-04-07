Jeffries: Two-Week Ceasefire ‘Insufficient’, Need ‘Permanent’ End, Trump Might Give Iran Control of Strait

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that the two-week Iran ceasefire “is insufficient. We need a permanent end” to the war and also said that Iran having control of the Strait of Hormuz “would be an extraordinary outcome, but not surprising, given the fact that what we’ve seen from Donald Trump is that he’s plunged America into this war” without a plan.

Jeffries said, “Well, a two-week ceasefire is insufficient. We need a permanent end to Donald Trump’s reckless war of choice, which is why House Democrats have demanded that Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) immediately reconvene the House back into session so we can move a war powers resolution that will end this conflict permanently.”

Later, host Anderson Cooper asked, “Is there a scenario where the Iranian regime gains control — they have control now of the Strait of Hormuz, according to this ceasefire, if it holds, it seems like, for this two weeks, they will have control of it as well, and, very well, possibly, beyond that, if Iran gains full control over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, is that an acceptable outcome to you?”

Jeffries answered, “Well, it would be an extraordinary outcome, but not surprising, given the fact that what we’ve seen from Donald Trump is that he’s plunged America into this war, that now involves more than a dozen countries, without any plan, any objective, and any exit strategy in terms of how, actually, this conflict improves the national security of the American people. What we do know is that, as a result of Donald Trump’s reckless war of choice, life has become more dangerous for the American people and life has become more expensive, as a result of gas prices skyrocketing across the country, further exacerbating an affordability crisis that [is] crushing everyday Americans, middle-class Americans, and working-class Americans throughout the land.”

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