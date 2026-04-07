Kudlow: Reconciliation Bill Should Include Tax Cuts for Capital Gains, Marginal Rates

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” host Larry Kudlow said that a reconciliation bill should “cut the capital gains inflation adjustment,” and also “probably should lower the marginal tax rates, at least for the middle-income brackets” in addition to fully funding DHS, including voter ID legislation, and including the supplemental spending bill and argued that a reconciliation bill is the only way to get all of this done.

Kudlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “We need to cut the capital gains inflation adjustment, that’s one thing. We probably should lower the marginal tax rates, at least for the middle-income brackets. We’ve got to pass the supplemental. We’ve got to pass the voter ID act. We’ve got to reopen DHS and finance ICE and so forth.”

He continued, “The only way you’re going to do it is through a reconciliation bill. I don’t want to get bogged down in it, but it’s 50 votes plus the veep. You’ll never get 60 votes. We’ve got to go for it. And if they do it, Steve, we have to put the pressure on the Budget Committees, you and I and Arthur and everybody else, because they should put some pro-growth tax reform in there.”

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