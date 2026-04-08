GOP Rep. Gimenez: ‘Finishing the Job’ in Iran Means Ending Regime, We Haven’t Done That, Despite What Trump Claims

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney &. Co.,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said that in Iran, “finishing the job means getting rid of the regime. Now, they claim that this is a regime change, but a lot of the same people that were in the old regime are still in this new regime. So, I have doubts about that.”

Gimenez said, “For me, finishing the job means getting rid of the regime. Now, they claim that this is a regime change, but a lot of the same people that were in the old regime are still in this new regime. So, I have doubts about that. But, look, I also said that, at least, that we need to get all of the nuclear material out of Iran and make sure that they have no capacity to create a nuclear bomb and be a nuclear-armed Iran. I’m not crazy about Iran controlling the Strait of Hormuz. So, those are some of the things that I have concerns about.”

He continued, “But let’s see what happens with negotiations. Again, I trust President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and now Vice President Vance to get the best deal possible for the United States, but I never will trust this Iranian regime. And so, unlike Reagan, who said trust, but verify, I say don’t trust and verify.”

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