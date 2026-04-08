GOP Rep. Lawler: Dems ‘Have Allowed Their Hatred of Donald Trump to Reign Supreme’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) discussed the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and the pending negotiations about the conflict.

The New York Republican criticized his Democrat colleagues for not applauding the effort, accusing them of allowing their “hatred to reign supreme.”

“[A]fter a five week incursion in Iran in which we have eliminated much of their leadership, the Ayatollah, the clerics, the IRGC,” he said. “We have severely destroyed their ballistic missiles capability and decimated their naval fleet and basically have air superiority for the better part of three plus weeks. And I think ultimately the Iranian regime, the remnants of it, understand for once that they need to actually negotiate. And I think the president, of course, as he is prone to do, used extreme rhetoric that, you know, certainly forced a capitulation by the regime. And you know, again, I think there is optimism here, but it is something that obviously we are cautious about, as the old adage goes, trust but verify.”

Lawler continued, “I think the fact that a two-week ceasefire was negotiated, that there will be continuing negotiations on these remaining points, including the removal of the enriched uranium that is vital. And for my Democratic colleagues, who have all but been rooting for failure here. I think they need to wake up to the fact that after 47 years of a terrorist regime that has sought to ensure Death to America, that it is time for all of us to unify behind the objective here, which is to ensure that Iran never possesses a nuclear weapon, that their reign of terror and funding of terror proxies in the region comes to an end, and that the threats they pose to their neighbors and our allies and assets, our military assets in the region be eliminated.”

“That is something every member of Congress should embrace, and sadly, some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle fail to recognize what has happened over these five weeks because they have allowed their hatred of Donald Trump to reign supreme,” he added.

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