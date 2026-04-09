Dem Rep. McGovern: Trump, Hegseth Are ‘Weapons-Grade Stupid’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) said President Donald Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth were “weapons-grade stupid.”

McGovern said, “Donald Trump doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing, and the people around him don’t as well. So as we are talking right now, we 13 American service members have been killed, hundreds have been wounded. You know, we have, you know, civilians have been killed, Iranian civilians, Lebanese civilians. I mean, this is this is a mess. And, nobody knows what the hell they’re doing. And and quite frankly, we should not even be in this predicament to begin with. I mean, don’t forget, the Straits of Hormuz are now closed. We’re trying to get them open, but they were open before Donald Trump decided to use U.S. military to get involved in this thing.”

He added, “We need we need smarter, cooler heads to prevail here. We need people who know about the region, who know about Iran, who know how to figure out a way to get beyond this because, quite frankly, we’re in a mess that is our own creation. And shame on Donald Trump, shame on Pete Hegseth. I mean, you know, these people are I mean, kind of are weapons-grade stupid, if you will. That’s the only way I can describe their behavior to get us into this mess that we’re in right now.”

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