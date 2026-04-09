Fetterman: ‘Iran Is a 47- Year-Old War Crime’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (R-PA) discussed his support for the Trump administration’s military actions against Iran and how he is the lone Democrat to back these efforts.

“[L]et me see if I understand where your party’s at here,” host Sean Hannity said. “That if President Trump hits legitimate military targets in the middle of a conflict, that would be bridges and infrastructure, that has happened in every wars that you can think of. The president hits that, legitimate targets, that’s a war crime. If the president has a negotiated settlement and doesn’t bomb them into the stone ages, giving peace a little bit of a chance, something I thought liberals liked, he gets criticized for that. Is there anything this man can do right, considering he did wipe out their nuclear enrichment capability and wiped out pretty much their entire military infrastructure?”

Fetterman replied, “Well, one, I would just like to just start by saying I think what our military’s accomplished is profound and significant and important. I mean, it has effectively destroyed its capabilities and destroyed its navy, and they really haven’t been able to really put a glove on us through this entire Epic Fury campaign. And furthermore, I would like to remind people too, every single Democrat running for president and every single Democrat in the Senate said we can never allow them to acquire nuclear weapon. And now, if you want to talk about a war crime, you know, Iran is a 47- year-old war crime, what they continue to behave. So, you know, I as a Democrat, I supported what President Trump did, you know, to actually call Iran accountable and I think it’s been successful.”

“As you’ve discussed and I agree, it’s not finished yet, you know, but now where we are now, we are 38 days into it,” he continued. “I mean, the Ukrainian War is in over four years. You know, all these other kinds of conflicts are years, years. We’re not even for 40 days yet. So, where are we at right now? Yes. It’s like if you make these kinds of let’s go for the 25th Amendment and then, you know, then we have – – we have a ceasefire, then it’s like TACO, TACO, TACO. I mean, you know, like you can’t have it both ways. I mean, so where we are, it’s like strange to be gleeful — gleeful that, you know, that we still have to accomplish some things and make these kinds of statements. I mean, you know, I’m old enough to remember we used to root for our military, and we would all agree that Iran is the world’s leading terrorism underwriter. I mean, they are the part of the evil empire.”

“I mean, remember what Iran’s done,” Fetterman added. “You know, they underwritten 10/7. They have killed thousands of Americans over the near five decades. You know, like where we are right now — yeah, we have to finish it out without a doubt. But where we are now, you know, as the first president to actually do something about it and remind, that’s why I’ll be the only Democrat that support this.”

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