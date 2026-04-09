Kerry: ‘So Called’ Christian Trump Threats to Destroy Iran Would Be War Crime

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” former Secretary of State John Kerry said President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iran would be a war crime.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Before the cease fire was announced this week. Donald Trump said, I know you saw this. A whole civilization will die tonight. It is language. I don’t think anyone has ever heard from a U.S. president publicly, privately, anyone in any position of power. It’s a pretty hard bell to unring. Given all of the roles you’ve played what did you think when you saw that?”

Kerry said, “I was shocked, as I’ve been, by anything that I’ve seen or read by this administration and the first administration, and now in the second, for a Christian so called to step up on Easter Sunday and use language like that which kids are going to hear, and people all around the world will see as a reflection of our presidency it’s just utterly stunning. And to be talking about, you know, we’re the city that hosts the Holocaust Museum. We’re that place that, you know, worked so hard to liberate Europe or free Europe from fascism and so many other contributions we’ve made around the world. And you step up and not only use language like that, but say a whole civilization is going to die that sounds to me like it’s the prelude, to, the coming one of the greatest war criminals in history. When you kill a civilization, you are doing something precisely against all of the international norms, standards, values and hopes and aspirations.”

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