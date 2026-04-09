Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump Is ‘Mentally Unstable’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Donald Trump was “mentally unstable.”

Co-host Pamela Brown said, “President Trump posted about the special election on social media yesterday, and he wrote, Marjorie, traitor — as you know, he has called it out in the past. Green turns to brown under stress. Listen, nothing wrong with the last name Brown, I’m just ad-libbing that part — seat in Congress has been taken over by a wonderful and talented man, Clay Fuller, who won convincingly. And despite the stench left by Greene, congratulations to Clay Fuller, a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor. How do you respond to that?”

Greene said, “I don’t have to respond to that. You don’t respond to bullies, and you don’t pay attention to people when they’re failing. And President Trump is failing right now. And so he’s a man that’s lashing out. I mean, after all, this is the man who threatened to wipe out an entire civilization of people. You can’t respond to someone like that. They’re mentally unstable. But really, I do wish Clay Fuller great success. And, of course, I hope all the best for Georgia’s 14th district.”

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