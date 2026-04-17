Moskowitz: Most Senate Dems ‘Boxed In’ by Base That Wants ‘More Civilian Deaths’ in Israel

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that Senate Democrats who voted against some offensive weapons to Israel are now “boxed in” because “the base is never going to let them” change on weapons “And this movement is just going to keep going. Now it’s going on to Iron Dome” which will lead to “more civilian deaths.”

Moskowitz said, “I understand why we’re having the conversation. There’s plenty to criticize the Netanyahu government about and the decisions that are being made there.”

He added, “I don’t care about the bulldozers. I care more about the weaponry. So, if they don’t want to send bulldozers to the West Bank, that’s fine. I probably could have supported something like that, because I’m not for the expansion of settlements in the West Bank. But when it comes to supporting our ally, that’s where I fundamentally disagree with what these senators are doing, because now they’re boxed in. This idea that they can blame it on Netanyahu, well, when Netanyahu goes, right? And you’re now on record with this, what, you’re going to revert back and say, okay, now that he’s gone, I can start sending offensive weapons?”

Host Dana Bash then asked, “Why not?”

Moskowitz answered, “Because the base is never going to let them do that. Now they’re locked in, right? And so now they’ve boxed themselves into that. They’re not going to be able to revert on this. And this movement is just going to keep going. Now it’s going on to Iron Dome. For the longest time, we heard it was just about offensive weapons. We want to protect civilians. Iron Dome, it’s all about civilians. In fact, the reason they’re up in arms is because of the death of civilians in Gaza. But now they want more civilian deaths.”

He added, “I’m not saying 40 can’t go to 36, right? Or 40 can’t go to 35. What I’m saying is that if they think there’s pressure from the base on them now and pressure on social media now, what do you think, that’s just going to go away when Netanyahu goes? Look, I think that’s what we hope, people who are very supportive of Israel, but I just don’t think that’s going to be a reality.”

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