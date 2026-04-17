Moskowitz: Opponents of Iron Dome Funding ‘Want More Civilian Death’, Showing They Just Hate Israel

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) argued that opponents of Iron Dome funding are saying “we want more civilian death, because if you remove Iron Dome funding, it will lead to civilian death.” And “It totally takes any argument that they had that they’re not anti-Israel and they’re for protecting civilians, if they’re going to come for Iron Dome funding.”

Moskowitz said, “For the longest time, we heard it was just about offensive weapons. We want to protect civilians. Iron Dome, it’s all about civilians. In fact, the reason they’re up in arms is because of the death of civilians in Gaza. But now they want more civilian deaths.”

He added, “[F]or the longest time, they’ve been talking about protecting civilians, right? And the reason they’re upset is the civilian death in Gaza. They have every reason to be upset about that. I think that’s a legitimate concern about how many civilians were killed in a war. But, now, they’re going to say, well, we want more civilian death, because if you remove Iron Dome funding, it will lead to civilian death. And they’re saying, well, it’s an unfair advantage. Well, countries have unfair advantages. We have an unfair advantage, right? Our military is at an unfair advantage with the Iranians. That’s how this stuff works. Israel developed technology. Well, we shouldn’t pay for it. Okay, well, we have THAAD missile systems in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain. We paid for that. They didn’t pay for that. We gave them defensive THAAD missile systems. How come no one’s saying remove those defensive missile systems? So, this is where, now, their double, triple standard on Israel is really showing, in my opinion. It totally takes any argument that they had that they’re not anti-Israel and they’re for protecting civilians, if they’re going to come for Iron Dome funding.”

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