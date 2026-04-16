ATF Report on Charlie Kirk Murder Ammo Devastating to Conspiracy Theorists

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Charlie Kirk case.

Marlow said, “A lot of the conspiracy theories that are put out about Charlie Kirk’s murder online, this is a big dagger into that case, because this really does seem like the guy who confessed to the murder, the weapon that was found with the guy who confessed to the murder’s handprints on it had a weapon that matched the bullet that was used to kill Charlie or at least the casing of the bullet.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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