Leading the Future, a super PAC focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), released a list of Republican incumbents that they are supporting, Breitbart News has learned.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC), Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), and Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) were among the Republicans on the list called, “Leading the Future’s First Round of House GOP Champions.”

In a statement, Zac Moffatt, who serves as the co-strategist for Leading the Future, expressed that they were “proud to support these conservative leaders who understand the importance of keeping the United States the global leader in AI innovation.”

“We’re proud to support these conservative leaders who understand the importance of keeping the United States the global leader in AI innovation,” Moffatt said. “The Trump Administration has put forward a bold, optimistic vision, and these House members will be critical to advancing a national framework in Congress that sets basic safety standards, protects children and families, and ensures America leads with confidence.”

Republicans included on the list were Emmer, Fry, Gill, Pfluger, Reps. Rich McCormick (R-GA), John Joyce (R-PA), Jay Obernolte (R-CA), Rudy Yakym (R-IN), Brian Jack (R-GA), Riley Moore (R-WV), Mike Haridopolos (R-FL), and Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA).

The Republican lawmakers supported by the group were described as being “part of a broader ecosystem of current members who have engaged with the industry” and Leading the Future.

Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan reported in August 2025, that “Silicon Valley leaders” were pouring over $100 million into Leading the Future, which is “focused on advocating for tech-friendly AI policies”:

The Wall Street Journal reports that Silicon Valley leaders have banded together to launch Leading the Future, a super PAC focused on advocating for tech-friendly AI policies. The initiative, backed by more than $100 million in funding, is a clear indication that tech executives plan to play a prominent role in the upcoming midterm elections. Among the key players involved in the formation of Leading the Future are venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman. Collin McCune, head of government affairs at Andreessen Horowitz, and Chris Lehane, chief global affairs officer at OpenAI, were also part of the initial conversations that took place earlier this year. The discussions centered around the need to shape policies that would be favorable to the AI industry and prevent the implementation of overly strict regulations.

Leading the Future is described as being “focused on advancing a positive, forward-looking agenda for AI innovation,” not only in Washington, D.C., but in states around the nation, according to the website.

Leading the Future is also described as “proactively engaging in the political process by identifying, maintaining, and growing pro-AI candidates in order to support an AI innovation policy agenda at the state and federal level.”