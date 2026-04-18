CNN’s Tapper: ‘Something of an Open Secret’ Swalwell Was ‘Womanizer’, I Never Heard Details or ‘More Serious’ Charges

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said that “it was something of an open secret” that Eric Swalwell was “a womanizer” and said that he’d never heard specifics or the more serious charges.

While speaking with Cheyenne Hunt, Tapper said, “[Y]ou alluded to something, which is that it was something of an open secret that he was considered, Swalwell, to be, for want of a better term, a womanizer, to hit on women.”

He continued, “What I had — I had never heard any specifics, but that was certainly his reputation, same with Matt Gaetz, I might note. What I had never heard [were] the more serious allegations of harassment, of him doing this within his own staff, and, then, obviously, sexual assault, rape are serious allegations that he denies.”

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