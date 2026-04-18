Fetterman: It’s Like Media, Dems Were ‘Gleeful When Iran Took the Strait’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that it’s “almost like the media and the Democrats were gleeful when Iran took” the Strait of Hormuz.

Fetterman said, “I’ll never understand why my party just can’t just see that there [have] been a lot of good developments through a lot of these things. I don’t — to pulverize the Iranian military, every single Democrat has said we can never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb. And now they have been the evil regime, and I think eliminating their leadership is a strong development, too, and Hezbollah, that’s one of their proxies. And now, like, — it’s — so, it’s tremendous the way Israel has neutralized them to the point where now they’re begging for a ceasefire, too.”

He continued, “And then I thought, [it’s] almost like the media and the Democrats were gleeful when Iran took the Strait.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett