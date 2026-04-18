Fetterman: We’ve Discovered ‘Significant Leverage’ Over China if They Invade Taiwan

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that blockading Iranian ports is “significant leverage in the future should China [charge] after Taiwan” because it would cut off China’s oil supply from Iran.

Fetterman said that after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, there was “that pivot, we remind the world that we run it, we control it, and that forced China to get involved and to push Iran to just acknowledge, that’s checkmate, at this point.”

He continued, “Now, we have the opportunity, any time, and now we’ve discovered that the scream point for the Chinese is, now, we can block their oil coming from Iran at that point, and now, that’s significant leverage in the future should China [charge] after Taiwan. Now, that’s a leverage point to, well, if you do that, we can perhaps shut down their oil from Iran now, too. So, where we are now, I think it’s been a positive development.”

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