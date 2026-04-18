Maher: ‘I Only See Wilting’ from Dems and That’s a Reason California ‘Doesn’t Work’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the refusal of Democratic leaders in California to say no to their allies is “one reason why this state doesn’t work.” And said that “I only see wilting so far” out of Democrats.

Maher said that Democratic California gubernatorial candidate San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan “sounds a lot like this Democrat I wish would come forward and not wilt. We’ll see if he wilts, because everybody wilts. I only see wilting so far. I hear a lot of this stuff, and then I see wilting.”

He added, “[Mahan] said, we need Democratic leaders in California — this is an interview I read of him — who are willing to say no to their friends. That’s so interesting, because that’s one reason why this state doesn’t work. And then they mentioned in the article who are these friends, unions, teachers, prison guards, bureaucrats, environmentalists, and the homeless industrial complex. … This is where the rubber meets the road, are you willing to say no to your friends, to take that heat and not wilt?”

Maher also stated that it remains to be seen if CNN Senior Political and Global Affairs Commentator, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, former Obama Chief of Staff, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will wilt.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett