Rick Scott: Democrats ‘Don’t Want This President to Protect American Lives’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Democrats voting against President Donald Trump’s military action in Iran “don’t want this president to protect American lives.”

Scott said, “What we have got to do is make sure Iran never has a chance to have a nuclear weapon. This is a regime that has been killing Americans for 47 years, taking money like Obama gives them and using it to fund proxies, the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas. They’ve never complied with anything. The Israelis caught them lying, deceiving, falsifying reports. They chant death to America and death to Israel. This president finally is doing the right thing. He’s been holding them accountable. So no nuclear weapons, no ability to do ballistic missiles to continue to kill Americans. What is so great, if something good could happen here, we can have peace and prosperity in the Middle East, an opportunity for Iranians and everything else.”

He added, “Every president has said since Truman that they have the ability to use the military to protect Americans. He doesn’t have to have a formal war declaration. So this president has that right, and he’s doing the right thing. Think about this, the Iranian government wants to destroy our lives. They have been destroying Americans’ lives. These Democrats that say we don’t want this president to protect American lives, it’s the same Democrats he wanted open borders, same Democrats don’t want illegals out of the country. This makes no sense. The same people say stopping the cartel boats coming out of Venezuela is wrong. Trump is busting his butt to protect American lives. Why don’t they say thank God we have a president who quits appeasing these people and protects American lives?”

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