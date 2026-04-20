Ossoff: After Midterm Victory, Dems Will Investigate Trump Admin ‘Grotesque Conflicts of Interest’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said that after Democrats win the midterm elections, they will investigate the Trump administration.

Ossoff said, “I think people across the political spectrum are feeling outrage that while families in Georgia are made to pay more and more for everything, the first family is pocketing vast sums of money from all over the world. You were talking earlier about Jared Kushner, the guy leading our diplomacy in the Middle East is bringing in billions from Middle Eastern princes and sheiks and going around the region asking for billions more while he conducts nuclear diplomacy on behalf of the country. It’s cartoonish, it’s grotesque, it’s obscene. And I’m hearing not just from Democrats, but from independents and Republicans that they are excited and motivated more than ever to impose checks and balances in these midterm elections.”

He added, “With command of Senate committees with subpoena power, imagine Secretary Pete Hegseth, if he remains secretary that long, or former secretary, I suspect at that point we’ll have to come and testify under oath about reports that his stockbroker was calling around trying to buy him defense stocks just days before the Iran war broke out. Jared Kushner will have to come and testify under oath or be deposed under oath about the billions of dollars of business he was trying to do in the Middle East, while he engaged in diplomacy in the region. On behalf of the United States. We will be able to investigate this corruption in these grotesque conflicts of interest with the power of the United States Senate, and that will both deter corruption. While we have that power in the Senate and allow us to impose accountability.”

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