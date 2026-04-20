Walz: ‘Next Democrat President Better Figure Out a Way to Get Universal Healthcare’

On Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) said, “The next Democratic president better figure out a way to get universal healthcare.”

Walz said, “The antidote is delivering policies not talking about it. But when you get elected, delivering on policies that lift children out of childhood poverty, that invest in public education, that eradicate diseases and give people an opportunity to believe that tomorrow can be better, whether that’s in Cameroon or in Minneapolis. And I was grateful to see those folks there. There was an energy. There’s an understanding that the old world order is gone and that it it’s all of us that are going to have to see what we can create out of that.”

He added, “Progressives win elections, but they can’t hold power. We have to figure out once we move in a progressive way once we see a Barack Obama win, once we see a Congress win, it has to be about not holding power for the sake of holding power. It has to be about passing things. And for this Donald Trump, has encouraged me. When we take power back, I’ll tell you what the next Democratic president better figure out a way to get universal healthcare. We’re back in the same situation again, and it better improve the lives of those rural hospitals, because that’s the way you get through power, because we don’t want to win, to just win. We want to win so we can enact policies that improve people’s lives. ”

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