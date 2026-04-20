Whoopi Goldberg: Trump ‘Planning on a Draft’ for Iran

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump was preparing to implement a draft for his military operation in Iran.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Even Venezuela was so swift. I don’t think he really thought through what next was I thought he could get. I think he thinks he could get an award just for knocking out the bad guy. And then that was the end of this? He is not ready because no matter how far he goes, it’s only firing up this hornet’s nest he has kicked, and it’s going to continue to get worse.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think all of us want there to be a peace deal and an end to this. But again, even if there’s a peace deal in this, war ends, and we’re not seeing fighting, keep in mind the Iranian regime is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. Ten years from now, 20 years from now, they may try to strike the homeland. They may try to strike troops in the region. This doesn’t go away.”

Goldberg said, “None of it goes away. That’s why they’re planning on a draft. They’re planning on a draft. And you’re bitching and moaning that there are women who are part of the Army, Navy, and you’re getting rid of people and talking about who shouldn’t be– what the hell are you people doing?”

Griffin said, “And what it is, is they’re changing that you no longer — you used to have to opt into the draft, now it makes it automatic.”

Goldberg said, “It’s a draft. I’m sorry, it’s a draft.”

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