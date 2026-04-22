Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has changed his Instagram profile picture to a Palestinian child reading a book from behind razor wire, as Israeli soldiers look on.

Irving has 20.2 million followers on Instagram.

Irving has a history of adopting Pro-Palestinian positions.

In February, Irving attended the NBA All-Star Game wearing a shirt that read “PRESS” on the front, in tribute to journalists covering the war between Israel and Hamas. Many so-called journalists covering the Israeli-Hamas conflict have been proven to either be Hamas operatives or, at the very least, not real journalists.

In November 2024, Irving wore a chain with the Palestinian flag in the shape of Israel to a pre-game interview.

In 2023, Irving wore a keffiyeh, a cotton headdress with a distinctive checkered pattern that signifies Palestinian identity, to a post-game press conference.

Irving’s new profile pic could raise eyebrows in the corridors of power in Dallas. The Mavericks are owned by billionaire Miriam Adelson, a physician who is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, and Sivan and Patrick Dumont, Adelson’s daughter and son-in-law.

The Times of Israel describes Miriam Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon, as “A major funder of pro-Israel politics and a prolific donor to Jewish causes.”

X users were quick to react to Irving’s pic change.

Kyrie Irving’s contract with the Mavericks is a three-year deal worth $119 million, which includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season.