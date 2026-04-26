Jeffries: Impeaching Trump Not a Top Priority if Dems Win House Majority

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said impeaching President Donald Trump will not be the Democrats’ priority if they win the majority in the House in November.

Host Shannon Bream said, “I love to talk with you more about these redistricting fights. That Virginia referendum goes to its state supreme court tomorrow, and many others. But obviously, Democrats are feeling bullish on flipping the House. And this week, Axios reported that there’s a push for day-one impeachment — Democrats pushing their colleagues to begin building the case against President Trump. Now, in anticipation and anticipation of a day one impeachment vote if they retake the House. If you become speaker, is that your top priority?

Jeffries said, “Of course not. And I’ve made clear from the very beginning that our top priority is going to be to drive down the high cost of living. We believe in this country. You work hard, you play by the rules. You should be able to live an affordable life, a comfortable life, in fact, to live the good life. And that means a good paying job and good housing. Good health care, good education for your children. And when it’s all said and done, a good retirement. That’s been the American dream for decades. But for far too many people, that American dream has slipped out of reach, and we should be focused on actually doing the type of things necessary to ensure that people in this country cannot simply survive but they can thrive. And that, of course, will be at the heart of all of these midterm campaigns.”

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