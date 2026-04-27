Dem Rep. Crow: I’m Not Going to Stop Calling Out Trump’s ‘Egregious’ Actions

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said he would not stop calling out President Donald Trump’s “egregious” actions.

Crow said, “Every American should condemn political violence, including this most recent horrible incident. Right. We are in an era of increased political violence.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “You said there’s a lot of rhetoric coming from a lot of different places. Do you think any of the rhetoric that’s been coming from Democratic corners has contributed to the environment that we’re living in?”

Crow said, “There are instances of rhetoric that I have disagreed with, and I’ve called my own colleagues out when and if that happens. But what I do reject is some sense of a false equivalency that somehow this is coming equally from both sides. You know, I condemn this violence across the board. I will call it out whether it’s Democrat or Republican. But at the same time, I have an obligation as an elected official to call out things, bad things that are happening in this country that are inconsistent with our values, that are threatening my constituents and me as an elected official, as the voice of my constituents in Colorado. I cannot stop doing that. I have to do that responsibly. And I have to be very clear with folks that when I’m engaged in political debate, sometimes that’s fiery debate. But that is what we are doing, and we are condemning political violence.”

He added, “I call out this administration, this president all the time for egregious things they do, for things they’re doing that literally threaten my constituents, and I’m not going to stop doing that. At the same time, we as a country and as a democracy have to be good enough to know the difference between that debate and that discourse versus calls for violence.”

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