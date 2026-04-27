McCaskill: Trump Rhetoric ‘Incendiary,’ He’s Name-Calling Sunup to Sundown

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network contributor Claire McCaskill said President Donald Trump’s rhetoric was “incendiary.”

McCaskill said, “I’m not saying that both sides haven’t engaged in heightened political rhetoric that leads itself down a path that is dangerous. But for this administration to be pointing a finger when the guy in charge uses language consistently and constantly against people, he doesn’t like that is incendiary. And that’s a great example. I mean, horrible person, You’re a disgrace.”

She continued, “He calls people traitors, which if you’re a traitor, that is, you know, a capital offense in in this country. And so I wish the president what would be really great is for the president. Say, you know what? I’m going to quit calling people names and I would like everyone to quit calling people names. I would like us all to agree that we may disagree on political issues. We may disagree on public policy, but the vast majority of the people who do this work are honorable, and they need to be treated with respect and dignity. If the president would say that instead of being constantly on a vengeance tour, that would help.”

She added, “I think all of us need to try to, to tone down the rhetoric. But it’s really hard when he is name calling almost from sunup to sundown.”

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