Dem Sen. Rosen on WHCD Shooting: People Shouldn’t Talk About Destroying Civilizations

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said that the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is “about how it comes from our leaders. When people talk about destroying civilizations or calling people name[s], normalizing all of these things, we should not be doing that.”

Rosen said, “I can tell you that he always turns everything to himself. And this is not about a ballroom or an auditorium or any place at all. It is about how people in the public sphere treat each other, how they talk to each other.”

She added that “it is not about a ballroom, no matter what anybody says. It’s not about a place. It’s about how we treat each other. It’s about how it comes from our leaders. When people talk about destroying civilizations or calling people name[s], normalizing all of these things, we should not be doing that. We should try to work — none of us are perfect, but we should try to talk about the issues and try to hold ourselves to that standard. And the president –.”

Co-host Michael Steele then cut in to say, “Has failed at every turn.”

Rosen responded, “Well, yeah.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett