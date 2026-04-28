Fetterman: DHS Shutdown Doesn’t Reform ICE, ‘We Got Really Lucky’ on WHCD Shooting

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that DHS resources have been kept on the sidelines during the shutdown and “Iran already has had an established history of wanting to assassinate Trump. They would have had months, months to plan on that. Honestly, I would say we got really lucky” with the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Fetterman said, “[F]or all this time, the DHS has been shut down, like, these resources have been sidelined for no reason. And it’s unreasonable if you want to have some reforms for ICE, but shutting the entire DHS down does not accomplish any of those things.”

He added, “And Iran already has had an established history of wanting to assassinate Trump. They would have had months, months to plan on that. Honestly, I would say we got really lucky last night…there were [many] other people in that line [that] could have been harmed as well. You had Vance, you had Trump, you had Johnson, you had Rubio, you have Hegseth, you have all these kinds of people, like, closely right there. And that’s really the reality. And that was the danger.”

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