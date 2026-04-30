Watch: Spencer Pratt Campaign Ad Highlights L.A. Homeless Crisis, Calls Out Elites Like Karen Bass

Reality television star Spencer Pratt released a campaign ad in his bid for Mayor of Los Angeles highlighting the homeless crisis and the city’s destruction from the wildfires.

In the video, Pratt is seen walking in front of a million dollar home where Mayor Karen Bass lives contrasting them with the degradation of homeless encampments and empty lots from the wildfires. The ad closes with Pratt standing outside a trailer, presumably where his home in the Palisades once stood before the wildfires destroyed it, as he promises to bring Los Angeles back to a new golden age.

The ad was released on the same day that billionaire Jeanie Buss, governor of the Los Angeles Lakers, donated the maximum amount to Spencer Pratt’s campaign. Buss reportedly gave the full $1,800 to Pratt’s campaign, a donation that “came to light through a circulating report shared online, highlighting Buss’ support as Pratt continues to build momentum in an increasingly competitive race,” per Clutch Points.

A recent study found that a majority of Los Angeles (L.A.) residents are “less satisfied” with their quality of life as the mayoral election looms. Surveying 1,400 L.A. County residents between March 15-29 with a 2.6 percent margin of error, the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs study showed that Angelenos are overall “less satisfied” with their quality of life.

“The overall index dropped to a historic low of 52, with six of the nine categories that comprise the index also falling to their lowest levels on record,” it noted. “Education, transportation/traffic, and cost of living saw the steepest declines, reinforcing the ongoing strain of affordability and infrastructure challenges.”

Pratt became a prominent activist in the wake of the Palisades Fire and regularly criticized city government for failing to provide adequate rescue services during the devastating fire that killed 12 people and destroyed 7,000 structures, causing an estimated $18-20 billion in damages.