Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Termination of Hostilities with Iran Would Be ‘Surrendering’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) argued that if there is a termination of hostilities with Iran, that, “in effect, is surrendering.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “I found it notable that the same day that the president says that hostilities are paused and therefore the deadline doesn’t apply, he threatened additional military action against Iran to, I believe he said, blow the hell out of them. Can both those things be true?”

Blumenthal answered, “Trump’s claim that hostilities have terminated is patently absurd. It’s a false distraction in a war of delusion. The blockade itself, alone, is an act of war that indicates continuing hostilities. And Trump’s own statements, obviously, belie his claim, as you just said. But, also, he’s accomplished none of his objectives, contradictory and shifting goals, either to change the regime or secure the enriched uranium or degrade, completely, the Iranian missile and drone capacity. And so, if he’s terminated hostilities, he, in effect, is surrendering. I don’t think Donald Trump is claiming to surrender. On the contrary, as you just indicated in his quote, he’s actually talked about escalating. The ongoing war is an ongoing war, and he can’t obey his constitutional responsibility — as well as under the war powers resolution — to come to Congress for approval and consent.”

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