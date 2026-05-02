Krishnamoorthi: Trump Using ‘Pretext’ to Avoid Making Deal with Iran, He Knows Who Runs Iran

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said that there isn’t any confusion as to who is in charge of Iran, and he thinks President Donald Trump claiming that it’s unclear who runs the country, “is just a pretext for not kind of coming to the table and getting to a deal.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “One thing that I have to say, I am still surprised that this remains a question, but it is a question, because the President posed it again yesterday, is who is the regime? The President says, and said yesterday, that one problem that they now have is, ‘nobody knows for sure who the leaders are.’ Who is he dealing with? Can there be an end to the war if the President continues to think that he now, once again, does not know who the leaders are? Do you believe that he does not know who the leaders of Iran are?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “No. I think he knows who — the supreme leader, I have not seen any evidence that this new supreme leader is not in charge. I’ve been in classified briefings all week. And so, I think this is just a pretext for not kind of coming to the table and getting to a deal. Look, the only way that this ends is through diplomacy. Military action, in no way, is going to accomplish any of our potential objectives with regard to Iran. Pushing away our friends, partners, and allies only makes things worse. And now is the time for diplomacy, ASAP.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett