Jeanine Pirro: ‘Whatever Tucker Carlson Says Is Not Relevant to Me’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said her former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson’s comments about President Donald Trump were “not relevant.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “There’s obviously a lot of incendiary language out there, horrific language out there. I just quoted from some of it from the from the alleged shooter, who didn’t get that from nowhere. That’s a lot crazy people saying a lot of horrific things. I want to play Tucker Carlson, your former colleague at Fox, last month talking about the president.”

Carlson said, “Here’s a leader who’s mocking the gods of his ancestors, mocking the god of gods, and exalting himself above them. Could this be the antichrist? Well who knows?”

Tapper said, “That seems incendiary too, no?”

Pirro said, “You know, whatever Tucker Carlson says is not relevant to me right now. I really don’t care about what he says. All I care about are the facts, the evidence, and what I can prove. All of this other stuff is noise. What we’ve got is a president of the United States., he is literally being targeted. He is being hunted. And our job and the job of everyone in law enforcement is to protect that president. I don’t care what people on the outside say. I disagree with them entirely. But what we cannot do, Jake, we cannot blame the victim.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN