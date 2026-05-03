Meryl Streep Gives Kimmel Tongue Bath Amid Trump Feud: ‘You’re a Prince. You’re Carrying the Banner of Freedom of the Press’

Meryl Streep, promoting the Disney film The Devil Wears Prada 2, appeared on the Disney show Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week and all but made out with the embattled late-night host, lavishing Kimmel with praise amid his primetime war of words with President Donald Trump.

“How are you?” Streep asked Kimmel.

“I’m holding up,” Kimmel replied.

“You’re a prince. You are a Knight Templar,” Streep said. “You’re carrying the banner of freedom of the press.”

Kimmel replied, “I’m just trying to do some jokes,”

“We all depend on you — and the world is listening. I’ve just come from around the world,” Streep said.

Streep, of course was publicly siding with Kimmel after he said First Lady Melania Trump looks like an “expectant widow” just days before an armed Kamala Harris donor attempted to assassinate the president at last week’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. President Trump, and Mrs. Trump, lashed out at Kimmel, who responded on his ABC show by repeating the “expectant widow” line defending himself after Mrs. Trump and President Trump called on Disney to fire him.

Disney has yet to release an official statement on the matter, though its executives have reportedly downplayed the political firestorm surrounding Kimmel.

ABC said last December it signed Kimmel to a one-year contract extension, before his previous contract was up in May. The deal keeps Kimmel on air as Disney’s late-night comedian until at least May 2027.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson