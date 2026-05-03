A search and rescue operation was launched when two U.S. service members went missing in Morocco on Saturday during military exercises.

United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said officials are investigating and still looking for the individuals, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

In a press release, AFRICOM said the pair of service members were participating in African Lion 2026 and were reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area that is located near a city named Tan Tan.

“U.S., Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets,” officials stated. “Our focus is on the service members involved and their families.”

Moroccan military officials said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. in a mountainous area that is also partially desert.

“The war games exercise started in April and runs across four countries, including Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal. It is scheduled to end in early May,” the AP article read, noting officials did not reveal the two missing service members’ unit or military branch. Participants in the exercise included members of the U.S. National Guard, Army Reserve, Air Force, and the Marine Corps.

Officials stopped the training exercise on Sunday amid the search and rescue operations, according to CBS News. The outlet said reporters embedded with the U.S. military were in their tents when officials performed a headcount.

“Helicopters were heard throughout the night as the search began, and on Sunday morning, the reporters observed various planes, helicopters and drones in the area around the coast,” the outlet said, also stating the two service members went missing in an “accident” unrelated to the exercise:

The African Lion training exercise brings together thousands of troops from the United States, African partner nations, and NATO allies to train for modern warfare across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. This year’s exercise involves more than 5,000 personnel from over 40 nations, with a growing focus on advanced technologies, including drones, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence.

AFRICOM said officials will provide more information as it becomes available to them.