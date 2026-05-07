Dem Rep. Cohen: Nobody Can Deliver with Dem POTUS If My District’s Redrawn

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said that if the districts in the state are redrawn so that he loses his seat, “There’s going to be a Democratic president in 2028. There will be nobody to deliver.”

Cohen said, “[O]ne thing that shows how foolish this is, you have a baseball team, nine players. We have nine congressmen. You have nine players who play nine different positions and can help you in different ways. When we needed a bridge built across the Mississippi River, one of the biggest projects this state’s ever sought, they came to me, the lone Democrat, to lobby Pete Buttigieg under Biden. I was able to get Buttigieg and the Biden administration to get $450 million to this project. There will be a new bridge built over the Mississippi River, because the Republican governor and the Republican team came to the Democrat, the only Democrat they had who could deliver it. They asked me to deliver, and I delivered. There’s going to be a Democratic president in 2028. There will be nobody to deliver.”

He added, “They’re doing all this for Donald Trump for one reason, to stop oversight of him in the Congress next term.”

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