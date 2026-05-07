‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Posts Image of President Trump Dead in a Grave With Caption ‘If Only’

Disney’s Star Wars star Mark Hamill, just days after posing with President Barack Obama to promote his presidential library in Chicago, Illinois, posted a photo of President Donald Trump in a grave with the caption that said “If Only.”

“If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes,” Mark Hamill wrote in a message alongside his Bluesky post of Trump in a grave. “Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON.”

If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.

Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore.

#don_TheCON [image or embed] — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 2:52 PM

The post has since gone viral, with many social media users linking Hamill’s post to what they see as a throng of left-wing Hollywood celebrities fantasizing about President Trump dying.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly joked last week about President Trump dying, defended it, then lectured First Lady Melania Trump for daring to call him out on it. This, of course, was merely days after the assassination attempt on the president’s life at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — an assassination attempt that several Hollywood celebrities, including Mad Men star January Jones and actress Mia Farrow claimed was staged.

Hamill, who once said he feels “really ashamed” America elected President Trump twice, cracked a tasteless joke about President Trump’s wound after he was shot in the head during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.